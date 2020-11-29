🏀 Hot-Shooting Jayhawks Dominate Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, 85-43

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti set a career-high with 15 rebounds while sophomore Holly Kersgieter posted 17 points as Kansas (2-0) toppled Texas A&M Corpus-Christi 85-43 on Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks could hardly miss when it came to 3-pointers, draining 11 3-pointers on the afternoon. Five of those triples came from Kersgieter, who shot 83.3% (5-of-6) from the three.

Also scoring in double-figures were Tina Stephens (13 pts), Aniya Thomas (12 pts) and Zakiyah Franklin (10 pts).

As a team, the Jayhawks shot 49.2% (29-of-59) from the field in the game, including 45.8% from behind the 3-point line. Kansas outrebounded the Islanders (48-36) with Chatzileonti cleaning the boards with 15 rebounds, a career-best, for the 6-2 forward from Athens, Greece.

Moment of the Game

With the speed of the Jayhawk squad, hustle plays are common. With 30 seconds left in the second quarter, Chatzileonti grabbed one of her 15 rebounds and fed the ball to Thomas. Thomas missed the shot and Chatzileonti again grabbed the ball and fought her way to the basket, scoring her first points of the game. The rebounds added to Chatzileonti’s 11 rebounds in the first half.

Stat of the Game

83.3% – Kersgieter went almost perfect from behind the arc where she shot at an 83.3% (5-of-6) clip.