🏀 Hot-Shooting Jayhawks Dominate Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, 85-43
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti set a career-high with 15 rebounds while sophomore Holly Kersgieter posted 17 points as Kansas (2-0) toppled Texas A&M Corpus-Christi 85-43 on Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks could hardly miss when it came to 3-pointers, draining 11 3-pointers on the afternoon. Five of those triples came from Kersgieter, who shot 83.3% (5-of-6) from the three.
Also scoring in double-figures were Tina Stephens (13 pts), Aniya Thomas (12 pts) and Zakiyah Franklin (10 pts).
As a team, the Jayhawks shot 49.2% (29-of-59) from the field in the game, including 45.8% from behind the 3-point line. Kansas outrebounded the Islanders (48-36) with Chatzileonti cleaning the boards with 15 rebounds, a career-best, for the 6-2 forward from Athens, Greece.
Moment of the Game
With the speed of the Jayhawk squad, hustle plays are common. With 30 seconds left in the second quarter, Chatzileonti grabbed one of her 15 rebounds and fed the ball to Thomas. Thomas missed the shot and Chatzileonti again grabbed the ball and fought her way to the basket, scoring her first points of the game. The rebounds added to Chatzileonti’s 11 rebounds in the first half.
Stat of the Game
83.3% – Kersgieter went almost perfect from behind the arc where she shot at an 83.3% (5-of-6) clip.
Notes
- Kansas sank 11 3-pointers on the game. Kersgieter led the charge going 5-for 6 (83.3%) with six other players adding to the Jayhawks’ 3-point performance.
- Chatzileonti set a career-high with 15 rebounds, three defensive and 12 offensive boards.
- The Jayhawks forced two shot-clock violations adding to the Islanders’ 20 turnovers.
- In the second quarter, the Jayhawks had four turnovers compared to the Islanders’ 11, taking care of the ball as they came out in the first half. They finished with 15 turnovers compared to TAMUCC’s 20.
- Kansas maintained a steady lead on Texas A&M Corpus-Christi throughout the game, finishing with a lead of 27 in the first half and 42 in the second. Last year, the Jayhawks’ highest halftime lead was 22 points vs. Oklahoma.
- The largest lead of the game for the Jayhawks was 42 points, 85-43, in the fourth quarter, finishing out the game with a 6-0 run.
- The Jayhawks took advantage of trips to the free-throw line, shooting 76.2% (16-21) on the game.
- The Jayhawks outrebounded the Islanders, grabbing 48 rebounds to the Islanders’ 36. The Jayhawks averaged 38.6 rebounds per game last year and currently average 42 per game this season.
- Chandler Prater scored her first points as a Jayhawk on Sunday after battling a knee injury last year.
- Julie Brosseau scored her first 3-pointer as a Jayhawk on Sunday as well, finishing with nine points.
- Brittany Franklin took to the court for the first time after sitting out last season due to an injury.
Up Next:
The Jayhawks will face Ole Miss on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. CT, looking to add to their winning record as they head on the road to Oxford, Mississippi for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The contest will be aired live on the SEC Network+ and broadcasted on the Jayhawk Radio Network.