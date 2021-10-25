🎾 Jayhawk Duo Ousted in ITA Semifinals

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The ITA Regional Championships runs by Malkia Ngounoue and Maria Titova were halted on Monday as each player dropped their semifinal matchup.

Both players finished 4-1 at the regional championships, while also advancing to the quarterfinals as a pair in doubles.

In the semifinals, Ngounoue was upended in a close match, falling 7-6, 7-6 to Iowa State’s Thasaporn Naklo. On the other side of the bracket, Titova was ousted 6-4, 6-4 by Kansas State’s Karine-Marion Job. Both players fall one win shy of advancing to the ITA Fall National Championships.

Kansas Tennis returns to action on Nov. 5-7, at the Big 12 Invitational, which will be held in Stillwater, Oklahoma.