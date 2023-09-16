👟 Jayhawk Men Finish First at Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational

LINCOLN, Neb. – Kansas totaled 11 personal records en route to a first-place team finish on the men’s side and a fourth-place team finish on the women’s side in the red division at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday.

"I thought they competed well. I was happy for Kenadi (Krueger) and I thought we ran well in the middle. It was a huge step for us continuing to get better. On the men, to win I think is really good. We’re excited that we did that. Coach Whittlesey and Coach Taylor have both done excellent jobs, so I’m excited about it."

The men placed first as a team in the 8K race, securing 29 points and defeating Creighton, Drake, Iowa State, Nebraska, Northern Colorado and Wichita State. Sophomore Tanner Newkirk led the way with a third-place finish, while Tanner Talley placed fourth racing to a time of 24:14.01. Peter Walsdorf was right behind, placing fifth with a time of 24:17.92. Rounding out the top-10 was Cale Littrell, who ran a time of 24:19.26 to finish in sixth place.

Newkirk, Talley, Littrell, Quenton Walion and Treyson True all earned new personal records, as Walion finished 11th with a time of 24:35.78 and True finished 21st with a time of 25:21.79, respectively.