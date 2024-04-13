Jayhawk Rowing Hosts First Home Races of Spring Season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas Rowing took to the water at Wyandotte County Lake twice this weekend, competing against Minnesota and Iowa in the Big 12 / Big 10 Double Duel on April 12-13.

"We made some excellent changes from our Friday racing to Saturday racing. One of the things we’ll have to be prepared to do the next time we head out is to be ready on that Friday opening race. We made some good progress this weekend. The athletes are staying responsive in training and in making changes as we execute our race plan. The goal now is to start it at a higher level."

The Jayhawks opened competition on Friday afternoon with six different head-to-head competitions with Minnesota. The visitors from the Big 10 were able to find narrow wins in 2V4, 1V8, 2V8, 1V4 and a 3V8/1V8 combination, but the Jayhawks kept moving along.

Kansas’ last boat of the day, the 4V8/2N8 combo, was the group that found a victory against the Gophers, finishing with a time of 7:26.546, better than seven seconds ahead of Minnesota’s time.

To start the second day of competition, Kansas faced off against Iowa in a series of races. In the morning’s first event, Kansas’s 2V4 crew completed their race with a time of 8:05.830.

The highlight of the day was the close competition between the Jayhawks and Iowa in the 1V8 race. The teams remained neck and neck throughout, with the Hawkeyes taking a slight lead towards the end to secure the win by six seconds.

Kansas continued to compete against Iowa in the first varsity four and the second varsity eight races. The Jayhawks’ final race of the day was the 4V8, which they finished with a time of 07:26.546.

Up next, Kansas will be back on the water on Saturday, April 26, when the Jayhawks travel to North Carolina to compete at the Lake Wheeler Invitational.