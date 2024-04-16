🎙 Jayhawker Podcast: Devin Loudermilk

Today we’re jumping into this weekend’s Kansas Relays with Jayhawk High Jumper Devin Loudermilk. We’ll talk to Devin about growing up in a small town in Kansas and dreaming to one day wear the crimson and blue.

