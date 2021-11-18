️⚽️ Jayhawks Add North Carolina Transfer Hallie Klanke

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s soccer program has added transfer Hallie Klanke to its roster, head coach Mark Francis announced on Thursday. Klanke will be eligible to compete for KU upon her arrival in the spring semester.

Klanke comes to KU from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with three years of eligibility remaining. A defender/forward Klanke will help provide depth to next year’s team.

“We are excited to add a player of Hallie’s ability to our program,” head coach Mark Francis said. “Hallie will add tremendous pace and attacking mentality to the team. She will challenge the returners right away to play on the front line or out wide. She is versatile and can help us potentially in both spots. Hallie will be here for the spring season so she will have time to get adjusted and acclimated to our style of play and her role within that style.”

The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native played in 40 career games over two seasons with the Tar Heels. Klanke did not play the 2021 fall season due to injury. During her two healthy seasons at North Carolina, Klanke had two goals and three assists. She scored the game-winning goal against Notre Dame in a match during the 2020 season.

A member of the dean’s list in 2019, Klanke will be the seventh newcomer expected to suit up for the Jayhawks in the 2022 fall season.

