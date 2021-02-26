👟 Jayhawks Close Out Day One of Big 12 Indoor Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded the first day of the Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championships inside the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas on Friday, which saw 10 Jayhawks punch their tickets to event finals, while the KU men stand in third place through day one.

Through five events, the Kansas men stand in third overall with 28 points, while the Kansas women are in sixth with 20.5 points. Texas leads the men’s competition with 33 points, while Texas Tech leads the women’s race with 46 points through day one.

The Jayhawks qualified 10 entries for event finals on Friday, including Erin Sermons (600 yards), Honour Finley (200 meters, 400 meters), Addie Coppinger (1,000 meters), Faten Laribi (1,000 meters), Cameron Wilmington (60-meter hurdles), Colin Dwyer (600 yards), Justice Dick (1,000 meters), AJ Green (800 meters) and Ethan Donley (800 meters).

Kansas also had nine entries make its way to the podium on Friday, including runner-up finishes from Zach Bradford in the men’s pole vault and Samantha Van Hoecke in the women’s pole vault.

Friday marked the completion of the women’s pentathlon, where junior Toni Englund recorded a third-place finish behind a near personal best 3,836 points.

The Jayhawks will look to pick up where they left off on Saturday, beginning with the continuation of the men’s heptathlon beginning at 11 a.m., CT.