🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Back in Action in South Carolina

Tournament: Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate

Course: Bulls Bay Golf Club

Par/Yards: 72/7,220

Participating teams: Auburn, College of Charleston, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Kent State, Louisiana Tech, Marquette, Missouri, NC State, Purdue, South Carolina, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wichita State

Live Stats: BirdieFire

BULLS BAY, S.C. – The Kansas Men’s Golf program returns to action for the second time in March on Sunday when the Jayhawks open play at the three-day Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate.

The Jayhawks will play 18 holes a day, teeing off first Sunday morning. Kansas is a part of a competitive 16-team field for the tournament and will be joined by Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, Missouri, NC State, Purdue, South Carolina, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Auburn, College of Charleston, Kent State, Marquette, Louisiana Tech and Wichita State.

Coach Jamie Bermel’s squad will go with the same lineup that got the Jayhawks a sixth-place finish at the Lamkin San Diego Classic earlier this month. Representing Kansas will be Harry Hillier, Luke Kluver, Ben Sigel, William Duquette and Zach Sokolosky. Davis Cooper will join the Jayhawks on the trip and play as an individual.

“We’re excited to be playing again,” Bermel said. “We’ve had a couple guys taking care of some health issues, but we are here and ready to go.”

Duquette is coming off his best showing as a collegiate golfer in San Diego. He shot a final round 70 to tie for sixth place, marking his best finish as a Jayhawk. He finished -1 for the tournament. Kluver also had a strong showing in San Diego, securing his second-straight top-10 finish, tying for eighth at even-par.

Following their appearance at the Hootie at Bulls Bay, the Jayhawks will play two more regular season tournaments in April – the Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas and the Great River Entertainment Intercollegiate in Iowa City, Iowa – before turning their attention to the Big 12 Championships at the end of April.

To follow along this week, view live stats here.