👟 Jayhawks Begin Texas Relays on Thursday

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Kansas track & field began their weekend at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas on Thursday, which was highlighted by a pair of all-time performances.

Kansas kicked off day two of the four-day Texas Relays, with success in the men’s and women’s distance events on Thursday. In the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, sophomore Lona Latema ran her first-career steeplechase, where she ran a strong race of 10:26.04, placing her second. Latema’s time also made her the No. 6 performer in the event in school history.

A couple of events later, sophomore Chandler Gibbens put together a strong race in the men’s 5,000 meters, running a personal best time of 14:02.50, which made him the ninth-fastest performer in KU outdoor history. Gibbens’ time placed him sixth in the event.

In the women’s 1,500 meters, junior Avryl Johnson opened her outdoor season with a time of 4:25.35, placing her third overall.

Kansas will be back in action on Friday, when they compete in day three of the Texas Relays, while also starting competition at the Oral Roberts Invitational in Tulsa, Oklahoma.