🎾 Jayhawks Bested by Sooners

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kanas women’s tennis team fell to the No. 24 ranked Oklahoma in a Friday evening tilt inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center, with a 6-1 decision.

In doubles competition, court two concluded play first with Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming routing Camila Romero and Martina Capurro 6-1. Courts one and three were won by the Sooners, 6-3 and 6-4 respectively. The Jayhawks were down 1-0 overall in the match headed into singles play.

Oklahoma raced out to a 4-0 lead by taking courts three, one and six in order. The matches were won by the Sooners with scores of 6-1 and 6-1 on court three, 6-2 and 6-1 on court one, and 6-1 and 6-4 on court six.

Vasiliki Karvouni put up a tremendous fight against Capurro on court five. The opening set belonged to Capurro 2-6 however Karvouni later forced a tiebreaker situation. Oklahoma’s Capurro garnered the victory at 7-5.

Next up was Tiffany Lagarde on court five who battled through a tough opening set to notch Kansas’ only point of the evening. Kianah Motosono defeated Lagarde in the opening stanza 6-2 but the Jayhawk reversed the deficit in the second set, winning 6-3. In the tiebreaker, Lagarde rallied to a 1-0 (12-10) victory, putting the home team on the board.

The match wrapped on court two where Dana Guzman and Ngounoue were engaged in a very close contest. Guzman narrowly escaped the talents of Ngounoue at 7-5 and 6-6 (6-3) to conclude the evening.

The Sooners garnered their final point to finalize the 6-1 win.

Kansas will conclude the regular season at home on Sunday, April 18 at noon against Oklahoma State.

Singles competition

1. Carmen Corley (OU) def. Sonia Smagina (KAN) 6-2, 6-1

2. Dana Guzman (OU) def. Malkia Ngounoue (KAN) 7-5, 6-6 (6-3)

3. Ivana Corley (OU) def. Carmen Roxana Manu (KAN) 6-1, 6-1

4. Martina Capurro (OU) def. Vasiliki Karvouni (KAN) 6-2, 7-5

5. Tiffany Lagarde (KAN) def. Kianah Motosono (OU) 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (12-10)

6. Marcelina Podlinska (OU) def. Julia Deming (KAN) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Carmen Corley/Ivana Corley (OU) def. Sonia Smagina/Vasiliki Karvouni (KAN) 6-3

2. Malkia Ngounoue/Julia Deming (KAN) def. Camila Romero/Martina Capurro (OU) 6-1

3. Dana Guzman/Kianah Motosono (OU) def. Carmen Roxana Manu/Tiffany Lagarde (KAN) 6-4

Match Notes:

OU 13-5; National ranking #24

Kansas 7-11; National ranking #49

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (3,1,6,4,5,2)