🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Claim 10th at Johnnie-O

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The Kansas men’s golf team wrapped up play at the Johnnie-O at Sea Island on Tuesday, finishing 10th at -1 at Sea Island Golf Club. Sophomore Will King led the Jayhawks with a T19 finish, firing two-under par for the tournament.

Notre Dame won the event with a score of -32. Texas followed behind in second at -22 and Michigan State shot -21 to round out the top three.

“We played a little better today, but not enough to move up on the board,” head coach Jamie Bermel said after the round. “We continued to putt poorly and our par 5 scoring was fairly poor all three rounds. Will and William (Duquette) were solid this week, but they didn’t get much help. We need to regroup and get ready for Houston.”

King was steady for Kansas, posting rounds of 72-71-71 to finish -2. His final round of 71 consisted of five made birdies, marking his second top 20 finish of the season and fifth in his short career.

Senior William Duquette put together a solid event, finishing T26 at -1 after a final round of 71. Duquette backed up his second round 71 with four birdies on the scorecard Tuesday, allowing just three bogeys. Duquette’s one-under 215 is his best 54-hole score of the season.

Senior Cecil Belisle had the low round of the day for the Jayhawks, firing a two-under round of 70, which was highlighted with three birdies and just one bogey. Belisle finished the tournament in a tie for 38th at +2.

Senior Gunnar Broin chalked up an eagle on the par 5 14th and capped off the event with a one-over round of 73. For the tournament, Broin carded a 73 in each of the three rounds, finishing T43 at +3.

Senior Davis Cooper finished in a tie for 58th at +6. Cooper allowed five bogeys on the card, but managed to notch a birdie late in the final round.

The freshmen duo of Noah Holtzman and Max Jelinek competed at The Johnnie-O Individual tournament, a 54-hole event at Sea Palms Resort. Holtzman fired off rounds of 70-74-73 to finish eighth at +4, while Jelinek finished 17th at +9 after rounds of 74-71-77.

UP NEXT

Kansas will stay down south and travel to Humble, Texas for the All-American Collegiate, March 18-19 at the Golf Club of Houston.