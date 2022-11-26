🏀 Jayhawks Climb to 5-0 with 73-53 Win at Saint Mary’s

MORAGA, Calif. – Behind a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds from Taiyanna Jackson, the Kansas Women’s Basketball team secured a 73-53 victory over Saint Mary’s on Saturday at the University Credit Union Pavilion.

The Jayhawks finished 2-0 at the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic and improved to 5-0 on the year with the victory.

Jackson secured her third double-double of the season – and seventh of her career – with an all-around dominating performance. She hit 9-of-12 field goals and all six of her free throw attempts in the strongest offensive output of her career. Jackson added 10 rebounds, five blocked shots, two assists and one steal, which led to KU having a +38 scoring advantage with her on the floor.

The Jayhawks led 15-12 after a hard-fought first quarter that saw KU get three-pointers from Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin, who’s triple broke a 12-all tie late in the period. Saint Mary’s scored the first four points of the second quarter, but it would be all it got until the final minute of the period as KU went on an 18-0 run that lasted almost seven minutes of game time. Kersgieter got open in the corner and buried a three-pointer on the Jayhawks last possession of the half, sending KU into the break with a 36-17 lead.

The teams played to a stalemate in the third quarter, with both defenses loosening up as each team scored 19 points in the frame. The Jayhawks outscored the Gaels 18-17 in the fourth quarter to push the final margin to 20 points.

Jackson led the way for Kansas, who also got 15 points and six rebounds from Franklin. Kersgieter added 11 points, eight rebounds and matched a career-high with 5 steals. Wyvette Mayberry chipped in eight points and Chandler Prater added seven as KU got 65 of its 73 points from the five starters.

Kansas outscored SMC 46-18 in the paint and 19-9 on second chance points after outrebounding the Gaels 40-36. The Jayhawks held Saint Mary’s under 50 points into the final minute before two field goals put them at 53. KU has now held three straight opponents under 60 points after limiting the Gaels to 33.3% (19-of-57) field goal shooting.

Kansas returns home to Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 30, for one of the premier home non-conference games of the season against Texas A&M. The Jayhawks and their former Big 12 foes will tip off at 7 p.m. CT with the game broadcast on Big 12 NOW. Fans can purchase single-game or season tickets by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS.