🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Climb Two Spots After Second Round of Fallen Oak Collegiate

SAUCIER, Miss. – Two Jayhawks sit inside of the top 20 as the Kansas Men’s Golf team improved to sixth-place (+10) during the second round of the Fallen Oak Collegiate at Fallen Oak Golf Club.

Kansas fired a five-over round of 293 on Monday, paced by under-par rounds from seniors Cecil Belisle and Davis Cooper. After going two-over in the first round on Sunday, Cooper fought back to go one-under par with five birdies carded on the round, putting him tied for 17th overall in the 72-golfer field. Senior Gunnar Broin stayed consistent as he shot a one-over round of 73 with three birdies to stay tied for 13th, which leads Kansas.

No. 1 Auburn leads the 12-team pack at -11, followed by No. 10 Mississippi State (-5), No. 3 Ole Miss (-2), Colorado (+8) and No. 27 SMU (+9) to round out the top-five.

“We played okay as a team today,” said Kansas head coach Jamie Bermel. “We struggled to get a fourth score, but overall we played fairly solid. It was windy today and the course played tough. I thought we did a much better job on holes 16, 17 and 18 and we really stayed patient today.”

Belisle put together a relatively clean card for the second round, posting two birdies to go along with just one bogey. His one-under 71 on the day ties him for 21st. King sits tied for 42nd after a second round of 78, seven-over for the tournament.

Freshman Max Jelinek, who is competing as an individual for Kansas, put together a respectable round with five birdies on the day for a second round 78 (+4). Senior William Duquette finished Monday shooting an 84.

“We need to get all five guys playing well on Tuesday to make a run,” said Bermel.

Kansas will tee off on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. CT and will be paired with SMU and Colorado. Live scoring for the third and final round will be available on Golfstat. Fans can also follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.