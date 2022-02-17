👟 Jayhawks Close Out Regular Season at Arkansas, Notre Dame

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete in their final pair of regular season indoor meets this weekend, as the Jayhawks will be in action at the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Arkansas on February 18 and the Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend, Indiana on February 19.

The pair of meets are the final regular season meets this indoor season, as the Jayhawks gear up for the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa February 25-26, followed by the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama March 11-12.

Kansas kicks off the weekend on Friday at the Arkansas Qualifier, where 26 Jayhawks will be in action across a number of events. Friday begins with the field events at 1 p.m. CST, followed by track events beginning at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, Kansas’ AJ Green III and TJ Robinson will represent the Jayhawks in the 800 meters at the Alex Wilson Invitational. The 800 meters is slated for 1:05 p.m. CST.

With the Big 12 Championship just over one week away, the Jayhawks currently have nine individuals/relays ranking in the top-five of their respective events, including junior Zach Bradford, who leads the Big 12 and ranks third in the NCAA in the men’s pole vault.

Following this weekend’s action, Kansas will travel to Ames, Iowa for the Big 12 Indoor Championship, which takes place on February 25-26.