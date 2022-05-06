👟 Jayhawks Close Out Regular Season at Ward Haylett Invitational Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field is set to finish off its regular season at the Ward Haylett Invitational at the R.V. Christian Track Complex in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday.

The meet is the 10th of 13 meets this outdoor season for the Jayhawks, as Kansas gets set for postseason competition beginning May 13-15, when the Jayhawks compete at the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Lubbock, Texas.

The Ward Haylett Invitational begins on Friday, although Kansas will see its first action on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks will have 32 entries across 15 events on Saturday.

Kansas most recently celebrated senior day at the Rock Chalk Classic on April 30, when the team celebrated 22 Jayhawks for their outstanding KU careers.

Throughout the 2022 outdoor season, Kansas has seen several breakout performances, with twoJayhawks ranking in the top-10 in the NCAA in their respective event. Junior Rylee Anderson currently holds the 10th-best mark in the women’s high jump of 1.85m (6-0.75 ft.), while senior Alexandra Emilianov has the second-best discus throw in the country at 60.51m (198-6 ft.).

In addition to the performances on the track, Kansas head coach Stanley Redwine was recently named head coach of the USATF men’s team at the World Athletics Championships, which take place July 15 through July 29, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.