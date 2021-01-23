👟 Jayhawks Close Out Weekend at the Jayhawk Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field closed out the weekend at the Jayhawk Classic on Saturday, with several Jayhawks setting career best marks.

After four events in the heptathlon on Friday, Kansas senior Grant Downes picked up where he left off on Saturday, completing the men’s heptathlon with a career-best 4,900 points. Sophomore Clay Eckert followed Downes in second place with 4,616 points.

In the women’s pole vault, junior Samantha Van Hoecke set a career best, vaulting 4.15m (13-7.25 ft.). Van Hoecke’s mark improves from 4.00m (13-1.5 ft.) set at last week’s KU-KSU-WSU Triangular. Van Hoecke’s mark of 4.15m (13-7.25 ft.) makes her the No. 7 performer in KU indoor history.

In the men’s long jump, senior Jelani Pierre jumped a personal best 7.14m (23-5.25 ft.) to win the men’s long jump, improving on his mark of 7.00m (22-11.75 ft.) set at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular.

On the track, Kansas won both the men’s and women’s 800 meters, including sophomore Justice Dick taking the men’s 800 meters in 1:54.52. Last week, Dick won the 1,000 meters at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular in 2:30.84.

In the women’s 800 meters, junior Avryl Johnson ran a 2:11.30 to claim the win, followed by KU sophomore Addie Coppinger in second 2:13.63.

Following the Jayhawk Classic, Kansas will be back in action at the Texas Tech Invitational on January 29-30. The Texas Tech Invitational marks the third meet of the season for the Jayhawks, as they get set for the Big 12 Indoor Championship on February 26-27.