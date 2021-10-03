⚽️ Jayhawks Come Up Short at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — A hard fought battle at Cyclone Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon ended in favor of Iowa State by a score of 1-0. The lone goal of the match came in the 28th minute from Iowa State’s Mira Emma.

For the first 25 minutes of the contest, there were not many opportunities for either side. After the Iowa State goal, Kansas had a few chances to even the score. Senior Rylan Childers sent a ball just wide of the left post in the 31st minute and sophomore Shira Elinav had back-to-back shots on goal in the 33rd and 35th minutes, but the keeper was able to make the save on both.

The Cyclones held a 7-6 advantage on shots, despite each team finishing with four shots on goal. Elinav led KU with three shots, all of which were shots on goal. Freshman Magali Gagné had the other shot on goal for Kansas.

Kansas now drops to 5-8-1 on the season and 0-4-0 in conference play. Iowa State improved to 4-6-0 overall and 1-1-0 in Big 12 competition.

Kansas will return to Rock Chalk Park for two home games this week against Baylor and West Virginia. The Jayhawks will play Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. CT and West Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here. Both games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.