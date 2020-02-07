Jayhawks Conclude Day One of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Kansas Jayhawks finished off day one of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday, where eight Jayhawks set personal bests, including Toni Englund’s 3,675 points scored in the women’s pentathlon.

Friday marked the start of both the men’s heptathlon and women’s pentathlon, where the women competed in all five pentathlon events. Sophomore Toni Englund led an all-around day for the Jayhawks, setting personal bests in the pentathlon 60 meter hurdles and the pentathlon 800 meters, leading to her lifetime best of 3,675 points. Englund’s performance placed her third overall and made her the No. 9 performer in KU indoor history.

On the men’s side, freshman Creed Puyear led a solid outing in his second-career heptathlon for the Jayhawks, ending the first day of competition in seventh place with 2,568 points. Puyear set personal bests in both the heptathlon 60 meters and heptathlon high jump, as he looks to continue his effort into the final three events on Saturday.

On the track, senior Zantori Dickerson put together a strong performance in the women’s 400 meters, where she ran a personal best 55.76 to place fifth overall. Dickerson entered Friday’s competition with a personal best of 57.15 in the event, which was set earlier this year at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular.

In the men’s long jump, Kansas was well-represented by two individuals that punched their tickets to the final in the event, both of which are freshmen. Kansas’ Mark Burdin leaped a personal best of 7.01m (23-0 ft.) to place sixth overall, and Tyler Pride placed seventh overall with a jump of 6.98m (22-10.75 ft.)

Day two of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational picks back up on Saturday, with the continuation of the men’s heptathlon. They Jayhawks will be competing throughout the final day of competition, with a full event schedule available here.