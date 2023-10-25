🎾 Jayhawks Continue Fall Season at the TCU Invitational

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – The Kansas women’s tennis team heads South to compete at the TCU Invitational at Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 26-29.

The tournament will be Kansas’ fifth on the Fall schedule and the Jayhawks’ second of three trips to the state of Texas. The TCU Invitational kicks off on Thursday with streaming available on Playsight.

The Jayhawks are coming off a week-and-a-half-long hiatus after hosting the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Central Region Championships at the Jayhawk Tennis Center from Oct. 12-16.

Gracie Mulville and Heike Janse Van Vuuren barely missed qualifying for the ITA National Championships after a loss in the quarterfinal round of doubles. No one on the team qualified for the tournament.

The TCU Invitational is the second-to-last competition of the fall season for the Jayhawks as they’ll wrap up with a return to Texas to play the Big 12 Fall Championships in Waco on Nov. 10-12.