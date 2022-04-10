🎾Jayhawks Fall 4-3 at No. 21 Baylor

WACO, Texas – Kansas Tennis lost 4-3 against No. 21 Baylor. The Jayhawks now sit at 13-9 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 play after the close loss to the Bears.

The Bears grabbed the first win of the match with Ana Carmen Zamburek and Anita Sahdiieva defeating Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu 6-3. Alina Scherbinina and Isabella Harvison took down Raphaelle Lacasse and Julia Deming 6-3 to secure the doubles point for Baylor. No. 63 Maria Titova and Malkia Ngounoue were unable to finish their battle against No. 3 Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana with score of 5-4.

Sahdiieva tacked on another point for the Bears, defeating Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez 6-1, 6-0.

Manu took down Scherbinina to earn the Jayhawks’ first point of the match with scores 6-3, 6-2. Shortly after, Ngounoue tied the match up, defeating Herrero by scores of 6-3, 6-3.

Krywoj defeated Smagina 6-4, 6-4, giving Baylor a 3-2 lead.

No. 62 Titova beat Harvison 7-5, 6-7, 6-3 to even the score at 3-3 and force the match to come down to the final battle.

Paula Baranano took down Tiffany Lagarde 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 in a three-set thriller to clinch the win for the Bears.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will travel home to Lawrence to face off against No. 52 Kansas State on April 16th at 12:00pm CT.

Singles Results

#62 Titova (KU) def Harvison 7-5, 6-7, 6-3

Ngounoue (KU) def Herrero 6-3, 6-3

Krywoj def Smagina (KU) 6-4, 6-4

Manu (KU) def Scherbinina 6-3, 6-2

Sahdiieva def Velasquez (KU) 6-1, 6-0

Baranano def Lagarde (KU) 7-6, 6-7, 6-3

Doubles Results

#63 Ngounoue / Titova (KU) vs Krywoj / Herrero 5-4 (DNF)

Zamburek / Sahdiieva def Smagina / Manu (KU) 6-3

Scherbinina / Harvison def Lacasse / Deming (KU) 6-3