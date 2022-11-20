🏀 Jayhawks Dominate UTRGV, Move to 3-0

Four Jayhawks scored in double digits, led by Kersgieter and Prater. Wyvette Mayberry was right behind with 12 points while Taiyanna Jackson added 10.

Senior Holly Kersgieter and junior Chandler Prater both posted their first double-double of the season in the win. The duo led KU with 15 points apiece, while Kersgieter was one rebound off her career-high with 15 and Prater set a new career-high high with 10 boards.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks moved to 3-0 on the season with a 73-43 victory over UTRGV on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game was the culmination of Marian E. Washington Legacy Reunion Weekend, which celebrated Washington’s accomplishments during her tenure with Kansas Athletics and her impact on women’s athletics overall, specifically on the sport of women’s basketball.

"This was a weekend that’s been years in the making. I’m so grateful for all those involved in our administration and in Coach Washington’s camp, in particular her daughter Josie, who was a significant contributor to help make this happen. We have a rich history here that Coach Washington established over three decades, and the entire weekend was a great job by everyone involved in terms of celebrating her legacy."

The Jayhawks started the first half ahead, going on a 4-0 run to open the game with baskets from Prater and Jackson. URTVG would bring the game within one after draining a three-pointer, however, Kansas would remain in the lead, 6-5. Kansas would respond by going on a 9-0 run, which included seven made free throws by the Jayhawks giving them a 10-point lead over UTRGV.

Kansas exploded in the second quarter going on a 9-0 and 11-0 run and out-scoring the Vaqueros 22-10 with sophomore Wyvette Mayberry going 7-of-7 from the field and 1-of-1 from the line. The Jayhawks headed into the locker room ahead 41-20.

UTRGV collected the first points of the second half, but the Jayhawks carried their explosive play and went on a 4-0 run in the beginning of the third quarter. Kersgieter drained a three-pointer on the last possession of the third to send KU into the fourth quarter with a 58-31 lead. Kersigter collected 12 points and 5 rebounds in the third quarter. The Jayhawks would post 15 more points in the fourth quarter and defeat the Vaqueros 73-43 to finish off their third win of the season.

The Jayhawks went 6-of-6 from the line in the fourth quarter and 20-of-26 overall. Kansas went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc in the third quarter. The Jayhawks outrebounded the Vaqueros 61-30, for the seventh-largest rebound margin in program history.

Up Next

Kansas is headed to Moraga, California, next week to spend Thanksgiving and compete at the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic. The Jayhawks will face Maine on Friday, November 25 at 2 p.m. CT before taking on tournament-host Saint Mary’s on Saturday, November 26 at 4 p.m. CT.

Notes

Senior Holly Kersgieter collected her first double-double of the season and seventh of her career with a season-high 15 rebounds and 15 points. Kersgieter last recorded a double-double on February 12, 2022 against Kansas State (12 points, 10 rebounds).

Freshman forward Zsofia Telegdy scored her first career points as a Jayhawk, finishing with four points on 2-4 shooting

Junior guard Wyvette Mayberry recorded 12 points, being four of six in field goals and four of five in free throws.

KU outrebounded UTRGV 61-to-30 for a +31 margin, which is the seventh-largest rebound margin in program history.

The Jayhawks led for 39:13 of the game and never trailed in the game. Kansas was 20-26 at the free throw line.

KANSAS: THE LAST TIME (INDIVIDUAL)

Holly Kersgieter: Had 15 Rebounds (Taiyanna Jackson (17) vs TCU, 2/6/22)

Holly Kersgieter/Chandler Prater: Posted a Double-Double (Taiyanna Jackson, 10 pts. 10 reb. / Holly Kersgieter, 12 pts. 10 reb. Vs. K-State 2/12/22

KANSAS: THE LAST TIME (TEAM)

Had Five Blocks: 5 vs UTA, 11/16/22

Made 20 Free Throws: 21 vs. Texas, 3/2/22

Had 60 Rebounds: 66 vs. Oral Roberts, 12/6/20