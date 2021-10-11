🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Drop Opening Match Versus Texas Tech

HOCKLEY, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf team opened up competition at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament on Monday morning, falling to Texas Tech 4-2 in the team’s only match of the day.

Kansas had the afternoon off, and will face Oklahoma and West Virginia on Tuesday during the second day of action. The Jayhawks are in Pool A with Texas Tech, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Kansas State. Kansas and Kansas State will play Wednesday morning.

On Monday, the Jayhawks saw seniors Ben Sigel and Callum Bruce notch match wins for the team’s two points against the Red Raiders.

“It was a tough match today against a very good Texas Tech team,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We didn’t quite get the matchups we wanted, but that always happens in match play. Callum and Ben won their matches, but we couldn’t get any more points from the other four matches.”

Sigel won his match versus Kyle Hogan 4&2. He tied his first hole and then won the second and never looked back. The senior from Minnesota led the entire way, never trailing by fewer than two after the fourth hole of competition.

Bruce had a back-and-forth match with Calum Scott from Texas Tech. Bruce trailed by two after five, but got it back to even four holes later and then built a strong lead in the closing holes, winning three holes in a six-hole span.

“We’ll regroup tonight as we have two tough matches on Tuesday with No. 1 ranked Oklahoma in the morning, and West Virginia in the afternoon,” Bermel said.