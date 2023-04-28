🎾 Jayhawks Earn All-Big 12 Tennis Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis was well-represented on the All-Big 12 Tennis awards, the Conference announced on Friday, as senior Malkia Ngounoue earned All-Big 12 First Team in singles, Ngounoue and freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren were named All-Big 12 Second Team in doubles and Van Vuuren was named All-Freshman Team.

The honors come after Kansas hosted the Big 12 Championships to Lawrence on April 20-23. The No. 25 ranked Jayhawks await their postseason destination with the NCAA Tournament Selection Show set for Monday, May 1.

Ngounoue enters the postseason ranked No. 74 in singles in the country, compiling a 12-6 record this season. Ngounoue went 5-3 in singles during in Big 12 play, leading the Jayhawks to a 14-7 overall record this season.

The duo of Ngounoue and Van Vuuren were named All-Big 12 Second Team in doubles after finishing Big 12 play with a 5-2 record. The pairing went 11-5 on court one this season, including a pair of ranked doubles victories.

Van Vuuren, a freshman from George, South Africa, was named to the All-Freshman team. Van Vuuren finished the regular season with a 9-5 record in singles play, including a 5-4 record on court four, 4-0 record on court five and 0-1 on court six.

The honor marks Ngounoue’s second and third All-Big 12 selections, after being named Second Team All-Big 12 singles in 2022. Van Vuuren is Kansas’ second-straight All-Freshman team selection after Maria Titova was named to the team in 2022.