👟 Jayhawks Earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Recognition

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the 2020 cross country individual and team academic awards Thursday, with both of the Kansas men’s and women’s teams earning All-Academic team honors and Ben Butler earning All-Academic individual honors.

To be eligible for the award, a team must have a minimum 3.00 cumulative grade point average (GPA), while individuals must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and have qualified for either the national championship meet or finished top-five at their respective conference championship.

The KU men’s team was nominated with a 3.27 GPA during the fall 2020 semester, earning the All-Academic distinction for the 11th-consecutive year. On the women’s side, the KU women registered a 3.60 team GPA for their 12th-straight season being recognized.

In addition, senior Ben Butler (Spanish and Global & International Studies) was one of the 187 individuals named to the men’s All-Academic individuals after qualifying for the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships.