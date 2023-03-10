🎾 Jayhawks Fall to Cyclones to end Eight Match Win Streak

URBANDALE, Ia. – No. 13 Kansas tennis fell to No. 10 Iowa State, 6-1, ending its eight match win streak in Urbandale, Iowa on Friday afternoon.

The loss is the first for the Jayhawks since January 28, as the Jayhawks have won their last eight matches until Friday. The Jayhawks will look to bounce back at No. 62 West Virginia on Sunday, March 12 at 11 a.m. CT.

In doubles play, Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren quickly took down No. 45 Thasaporn Naklo and Anna Supapitch Kuarum 6-3. The Cyclones bounced back with Xinyi Nong and Ange Oby Kajuru defeating Tamari Gagoshidze and Maria Titova 6-1. Iowa State’s Sofia Cabezas and Miska Kadleckova clinched the doubles point, beating Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey 6-3.

In singles play, Kajuru beat Titova 6-0, 6-0, while Cabezas took down Gagoshidze 6-3 6-0, to improve the Cyclone’s lead to 3-0. Kadleckova of Iowa State clinched the win for Iowa State by defeating Manu 6-4, 6-0. Mariana Manyoma Velasquez fell to Chie Kezuka 6-2, 6-4.

Kansas got on the board with Vuuren beating Supapitch Kuearum 2-6, 7-6, 10-7. No. 45 Nougnoue lost to Naklo 4-6, 7-5, 4-10.

Next up, the Jayhawks will travel east to play No. 62 West Virginia on Sunday March 12th at 11 a.m. CT.

Doubles

Ngounoue / Vuuren def. No. 45 Naklo / Supapitch Kuearum 6-3

Gagoshidze / Titova lost to Nong / Kajuru 1-6

Manu / Massey lost to Cabezas / Kadleckova 3-6

Singles