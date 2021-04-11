🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Finish 8th; Kluver Secures Another Top 20

BRYAN, Texas – The Kansas men’s golf team wrapped up play at the Aggie Invitational on Sunday, finishing in eighth place at +32 at the Traditions Golf Club. The Jayhawks moved up two spots on the leaderboard on the final day and improved their second-round score by three shots.

Kansas was paced on the weekend by Luke Kluver, who saved his best round for the final day with a one-under 71. He finished tied for 12th at +2 and has now secured four-straight top-20 finishes this season. Kluver had four birdies on his round and improved his score each round this weekend after starting with a 74 on Friday.

“We were better today, but had a few costly big numbers,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Luke had another good week, but we need better scores from the three, four, five guys.”

Ben Sigel shot a two-over 74 and finished the tournament tied for 31st at +7. Like Kluver, he had four birdies on his scorecard for the final round. Sigel finished the tournament with back-to-back 74s after opening with a 75.

Harry Hillier shot a one-over 73 on Sunday in the final round and finished tied for 50th at +11 on the week. Hillier had four birdies on his card and overcame a triple bogey to post the second-best score on the day for Kansas.

William Duquette shot a 77 and finished tied for 63rd at +15. He birdied his final hole of the day to finish his round strongly. Jeff Doty finished tied for 77th at +22 after a final-round 81. Playing as an individual, Zach Sokolosky shot a 79 on Sunday and finished tied for 70th at +18.

The Jayhawks won’t have to wait long to get back on the course as they will head to the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, hosted by Iowa. The two-day tournament gets underway Saturday, April 17.