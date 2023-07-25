Jayhawks Have 11 Named CRCA Scholar-Athletes
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing had 11 student-athletes earn 2023 National Scholar-Athlete honors from the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA).
Earning the award from Kansas are Kai Alexander (Anthropology), Ava Black (Visual Communication – Illustration), Cameron Boyd (Exercise Science), Danielle Brunig (Geology), Karly Larson (Marketing), Sarah Sutton (Religious Studies), Laura Teska (Biology), Grace Wallrapp (Finance), Stella Warren (Exercise Science), Elizabeth Weber (Biochemistry) and Emma Wistuba (English).
"Congratulations to our CRCA Scholar-Athletes for their success in both the classroom and the boat. This award is the truest example of the student-athlete."Kansas Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Last season, Kansas had nine rowers earn CRCA scholar-athlete honors, including Alexander and Warren. The Jayhawks previously had 13 student-athletes honored by CRCA in 2021, 11 in 2020 and 10 in 2019.
The criteria for the CRCA Scholar Student-Athlete Award is to be in at least the second year of eligibility and maintain an average cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher. Student-athletes must also have rowed in their institutions NCAA eligible boats for a minimum of 75 percent of spring races or at the conference championship. More than 1,000 student-athletes representing 111 institutions earned the honor, with 103 student-athletes holding a perfect 4.00 grade point average.