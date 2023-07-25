Jayhawks Have 11 Named CRCA Scholar-Athletes

"Congratulations to our CRCA Scholar-Athletes for their success in both the classroom and the boat. This award is the truest example of the student-athlete."

Last season, Kansas had nine rowers earn CRCA scholar-athlete honors, including Alexander and Warren. The Jayhawks previously had 13 student-athletes honored by CRCA in 2021, 11 in 2020 and 10 in 2019.

The criteria for the CRCA Scholar Student-Athlete Award is to be in at least the second year of eligibility and maintain an average cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher. Student-athletes must also have rowed in their institutions NCAA eligible boats for a minimum of 75 percent of spring races or at the conference championship. More than 1,000 student-athletes representing 111 institutions earned the honor, with 103 student-athletes holding a perfect 4.00 grade point average.