🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Have 3 Named GCAA All-America Scholars

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Men’s Golf program had three student-athletes selected as 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced this week.

Senior Ben Sigel earned the nod for a third-straight year, becoming the first Jayhawk to earn the honor in three straight seasons. Sigel pursued his entrepreneurship graduate certificate this past year with a 3.67 GPA. He previously received a bachelor’s degree in sports management with a minor in business.

Sigel finished his college career with an undergraduate GPA of 3.43.

Sophomore Davis Cooper also earned the honor from the GCAA. Cooper, a rising junior, is majoring in sports management, and currently boasts a GPA of 3.70. This marks Cooper’s first GCAA All-America Scholar honor, after earning Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team honors in 2020-21.

Luke Kluver, a communication studies major, also received the honor for a second-straight year.

Sigel, Cooper and Kluver were also all named the Academic All-Big 12 First Team earlier this year.

Sigel was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in each year he was eligible.

To be named a Division I GCAA All-America Scholar, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade point average of 3.2.

Recipients must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their respective universities.