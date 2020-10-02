Jayhawks Split on Opening Day of Big 12 Match Play Championship

HOCKLEY, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks men’s golf team had a solid start to the Big 12 Match Play Championship Friday at Houston Oaks.

Kansas notched a dramatic victory in the morning session, upending Texas Tech 3-2-1. Harry Hillier, Ben Sigel and Luke Kluver all picked up wins for the Jayhawks in the morning session against the Red Raiders, while William Duquette pulled out a tie against his opponent.

Sigel was dominant in his first match, winning the first hole and never looking back. He wrapped up the win after 14 holes, winning 4&3. Kluver and Hillier’s wins in the morning session were a bit more dramatic.

Kluver was tied with his opponent with two holes to play, before winning the final two to win the match 2UP. Hillier trailed every hole during the first 16 holes of his match. However, Hillier birdied his second-to-last hole to pull even, and then won the final hole to win his match 1UP and give the Jayhawks their third victory of the morning session over the Red Raiders.

Duquette also trailed late in his match – one with five to play – but pulled even and earned a half-point for the Jayhawks.

In the afternoon session, Kansas fell to Texas 5-0-1. Zach Sokolosky trailed by one with one hole to play, but earned a win on the final hole to pull out a half point for the Jayhawks in their final match of the day.

All total, Kansas earned four match points and three pool points on the opening day. The Jayhawks will play two more sets of matches Saturday, before concluding play on Sunday. Kansas will play Oklahoma State in the morning on Saturday. If Kansas wins and Texas Tech wins or halves against Texas, the Jayhawks will advance to the championship match on Sunday.