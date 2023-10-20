Jayhawks Head to Cambridge For First Fall Race

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Kansas Rowing is on the road and headed to New England to compete at the Head of the Charles Regatta on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Jayhawks are competing in the regatta for the second year in a row after a 20-year hiatus.

The Head of the Charles is KU’s first race of the fall season. The event is held on a three-mile course with various amounts of competition from collegiate, master, and junior-level racing.

The Jayhawks will be racing one boat this weekend for the Women’s Club 8+ on Saturday at 12:43 p.m. CT. The crew will include coxswain Audrey Ownes, Emma Wistuba (8), Amber Cayci (7), Katia Ustiuzhanina (6), Alessandra Vedder (5), Laura Teska (4), Melia Martin (3), Kara Lyons (2), and Courtney Costain (1).

Participation in the Head of the Charles requires an application by the Jayhawks, who return to the event for the second straight season. Last year in the program’s first appearance in the race since 1999, Kansas finished 10th out of 40 teams with a time of 16:55.93.

Following the event, Kansas returns home to complete its fall season with the 10th anniversary of the Jayhawk Jamboree on Nov. 4 at Burcham Park in Lawrence.