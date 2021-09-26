🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Head to Illinois for Windon Memorial

GLENCOE, Ill. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team will hit the course for the first time since its co-championship at the Gopher Invitational when it tees it up Monday morning at the Windon Memorial at Lake Shore Country Club.

Coach Jamie Bermel will send the same lineup this tournament as he submitted the last time out, going with Luke Kluver, Harry Hillier, Callum Bruce, Ben Sigel and Davis Cooper. Kluver, a sophomore from Norfolk, Nebraska, won the Gopher Invitational on the player side for his first collegiate win.

The Windon Memorial features a 14-team field with host Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Washington, Notre Dame, South Florida, Marquette, UC-Davis, North Florida, Cal Poly and Kent State joining Kansas. Cooper will lead the Jayhawks off at 7:35 a.m., on hole No. 10. Kansas will be paired with UC-Davis and North Florida.

“It’s a big event this week,” Bermel said. “There are a lot of good teams, and this will be a great test of golf. I think there are six of the Top 25 teams in the country here. We need to just play golf and not worry about what other teams are doing. I think the guys are excited for the challenge.”

Kluver paced the Jayhawks to co-championship honors in Minnesota by firing three straight under-par rounds. Kluver went 67-70-66 to finish 10-under and win outright. He has been under par in all six of his rounds this season as the sophomore also finished tied for sixth at the season-opening Marquette Intercollegiate. His scoring average through six rounds is 68.50.

Bruce is coming off a T4 finish at the Gopher Invitational, shooting even-par 71 in the first round, before going low with a 67 in the second round and a 69 to close it. A transfer from San Diego State, the Gopher Invitational marked Bruce’s just second tournament with the Jayhawks.

Sigel carded a Top-20 finish in Minnesota, finishing T16 with rounds of 71, 69 and 72. Hillier, who finished T31 in Minnesota, had a strong first tournament, finishing T12 at the Marquette Intercollegiate with three straight under-par rounds. Cooper finished T22 at Marquette and T48 in Minnesota.

Live stats for the tournament will be available through Golfstat.