👟 Jayhawks Head to Waco for Big 12 Outdoor Championships

WACO – The Kansas Track and Field team will compete at the 2024 Big 12 Outdoor Championships on May 9-11 in Waco, Texas.

The Jayhawks will be looking to build upon their team finishes from this year’s indoor conference championships, as the men took fourth with 81 total points and the women came in sixth with 41 total points.

Last year’s outdoor championships consisted of a third-place finish for the men with a total of 117 points, which was the most they’ve scored in program history. Chandler Gibbens won back-to-back Big 12 Championships in the 5k and 10k, accounting for 20 points all on his own.

Alexander Jung and Tayton Klein cleaned up in the men’s decathlon, going three and four respectively in the event. The men’s pole vaulters had a strong outing as well, taking three of the eight possible podium spots to earn a chunk of points for Kansas.

The women placed eighth in the 2023 Outdoor Big 12 Championships, racking up a total of 46 points. Lona Latema will be the team’s highest-scoring returner from last outdoor season, as she was the 3000m steeplechase runner-up as well as fifth place in the women’s 5000m.

Tori Thomas is another returner to look out for on the women’s side, taking fifth place in the discus throw at last year’s outdoor conference meet.

There will be 25 women and 30 men hitting the track for the Jayhawks this weekend, including 2024 Indoor Big 12 Champions Grant Lockwood, Devin Loudermilk and Clayton Simms.

Fans are encouraged to follow along on ESPN+, as all three days of competition will be streamed on Big 12 Now. There will also be live results, which can be found here.

Kansas Track and Field social media platforms (@kansastfxc) will also be offering live, in-meet content and updates throughout the weekend.