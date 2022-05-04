⛳ Jayhawks Headed to NCAA Regionals for 6th Straight Time

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team has been selected to its sixth straight NCAA Regional appearance, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Coach Jamie Bermel and the Jayhawks are the No. 5 seed in the Bryan, Texas Region. The regional is set for May 16-18 at The Traditions Club with a practice round set for the 15th.

Pepperdine, ranked No. 6 nationally, is the top seed in the region, followed by No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 13 Georgia, No. 19 Tennessee and Kansas as the top five seeds. Following the Jayhawks are No. 33 Arizona, Michigan State, SMU, Boise State, Oregon State, Colorado State, Southeastern Louisiana and Texas Southern.

The top five seeds at the regional will advance to the NCAA Championships in Arizona at Grayhawk Golf Club on May 27-June 1.

The Jayhawks, ranked No. 29 in the country in the most recent Golfstat team rankings, bring a deep and experienced lineup to Bryan for regional play. The squad won five tournaments this year with three different players – sophomores Davis Cooper and Luke Kluver and senior Harry Hillier – winning individual titles.

Kansas won four tournaments in the fall, The Gopher Invitational, the Windon Memorial, the Quail Valley Collegiate and the Ka’anapali Classic, before earning a win at the Hawkeye Invitational last month.

Hillier is the most recent winner for the Jayhawks, taking home top honors at the Hawkeye Invitational in the team’s final regular season event of the season. He and Kluver lead the team in scoring average heading into the postseason at 71.30.

Seniors Callum Bruce and Ben Sigel are both below 72 in scoring average as well with Bruce at 71.48 and Sigel at 71.94. Sophomore William Duquette will also head to Bryan with the Jayhawks with a scoring average of 73.00. Cooper is at 72.35.

The six man squad of Hillier, Kluver, Bruce, Sigel, Duquette and Cooper traveled to the Big 12 Championship last month and finished sixth.

Live stats for the Bryan Regional will be provided by Golfstat.

Traditions Club – Bryan, Texas

Hosted by Texas A&M

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Pepperdine [West Coast Conference] Texas A&M Georgia Tennessee Kansas Arizona Michigan State SMU [American Athletic Conference] Boise State Oregon State Colorado State Southeastern Louisiana [Southland Conference] Texas Southern [Southwestern Athletic Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):