Jayhawks Headed to Texas for Big 12 Rowing Championship

"We are excited to see this team compete at Big 12’s this weekend. Racing our best at conference will be a great experience for not only our youngest rowers, but also for the seniors in their last race in the crimson and blue."

Kansas will be joined by fellow Big 12 members Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma and West Virginia and two affiliate schools, Tennessee and Alabama. The winner of the event will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships, which take place on May 26-28 at the Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Last season, Kansas finished fifth at the Big 12 Championship, totaling 45 team points. The Jayhawks were led by a runner-up finish in the third varsity eight race, in which KU placed behind only conference and eventual national champion Texas. KU is entering the postseason following five spring competitions, most recently the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State and Creighton on April 29.

The championship will get underway Sunday at 9 a.m. CT, when 3 Varsity 4+ takes to the water for a non-scoring race. Racing will start in 15-minute increments in the following order: 3 Varsity 8+, 2 Varsity 4+,1 Varsity 4+, 2 Varsity 8+ and capping off the event at 10:15 a.m. CT is the 1 Varsity 8+ event. The awards ceremony will be held at approximately 11 a.m. CT on Sunday to cap off the Championship.

The Big 12 Rowing Championship will be streamed live on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ and live results will be available the day of the event. Inclement weather is a possibility in Austin this weekend, which could cause changes to the schedule of events. Updates will be available through the Kansas Rowing social media should changes take place.