⚽️ Jayhawks Hit the Road and Play at Memphis Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer (2-1-1) will hit the road for the first time this season at Memphis (3-0-1) on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and fans can follow live stats at KUAthletics.com.

Kansas is coming off a 1-0 overtime win against Iowa on August 29 at Rock Chalk Park. Freshman midfielder Raena Childers scored in the 94th minute with an assist from fellow freshman and roommate Maggie Gagné.

Senior goalkeeper Sarah Peters set the KU all-time record with her 29th career shutout, including her third of the season. Peters’ two shutouts last week, 2-0 vs. Saint Louis and 1-0 vs. Iowa, earned her the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week, named Aug. 31.

Thursday’s match will be the second meeting between Kansas and Memphis with the Jayhawks winning the only matchup, 2-1, on Aug. 29, 2019, at Rock Chalk Park. Down 1-0, Kansas got second-half goals from Ceri Holland and All-American Katie McClure in the match. McClure’s goal came in the 89th minute of the contest.

Through four matches, Kansas has outshot its opponents 49-38, including 22-17 in shots on goal. KU senior Rylan Childers scored Kansas’ first goal of the season against Saint Louis with an assist from senior Grace Wiltgen. With Wiltgen on the assist again, sophomore Brei Severns netted KU’s second goal against Saint Louis.

Through four matches, Kansas has shown balance as five Jayhawks have five or more shots recorded. Those include Rylan Childers (9), Raena Chilers (6), Severns (6), sophomore Shira Elinav (6) and senior Kailey Lane (5).

Senior goalkeeper Sarah Peters has posted three shutouts in KU’s four matches this season and a KU all-time record of 29 for her career. Peters has 15 saves this season.

Receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, Memphis is 3-0-1 after its 1-0 win against Indiana on Aug. 29. The Tigers have a potent offense averaging 3.5 goals per game that includes a 4-0 win against Southeast Missouri State on Aug. 19 to open the season and an 8-0 win versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 26. Memphis tied Ole Miss, 1-1, on Aug. 22.

Kansas continues its first road trip of the 2021 season at Arkansas State on Sept. 5, at 12 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and live stats can be followed at KUAthletics.com.