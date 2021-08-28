⚽️ Jayhawks Host Hawkeyes Sunday at Rock Chalk Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (1-1-1) soccer will host Iowa (3-0-0) on Sunday, August 29, at 1 p.m., at Rock Chalk Park. The contest will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can also be heard on the Jayhawks Sports Network.

The match will also be KU’s second “Bark in the Park” for fans who want to bring their dogs to the game.

Kansas is coming off a 2-0 win against Saint Louis on August 26 at Rock Chalk Park. KU senior midfielder Rylan Childers scored just 51 seconds into the match, while sophomore Brie Severns also netted a goal. In the victory, senior goalkeeper Sarah Peters tied the KU all-time record with her 28th career shutout which was her second of the 2021 season.

Through three matches, Kansas has shown balance as five Jayhawks have four or more shots recorded. Those include senior Rylan Childers (7), freshman Raena Chilers (5), senior Kailey Lane (4), sophomore Shira Elinav (4) and Severns (4).

Receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll, Iowa is 3-0-0 on the season after its 2-1 win at Big 12 foe Iowa State on August 26. The Hawkeyes have won all three matches by one goal in 2021 with a 2-1 win at DePaul on August 19 and 1-0 victory at Saint Louis on August 22. Through three matches, Iowa has outshot its opponents 43-22, including 22-8 shots on goal.

This will be the fourth meeting between Kansas and Iowa in soccer with the Jayhawks holding a 2-1-0 series advantage. These two teams last met in the 2019 NCAA Tournament with Kansas winning 1-0 match on Nov. 16, 2019. Current KU senior Kailey Lane scored the lone goal of the match.

Following the Iowa match, Kansas will hit the road for the first time in the 2021 season when it travels to Memphis on Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. and Arkansas State on Sept. 5, at 12 p.m.