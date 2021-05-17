🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks in 6th After Round 1 of NCAA Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team shot even par Monday in the opening round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

The Jayhawks are tied for sixth place, three shots outside of the top five with 36 holes to play. The top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championship in Arizona.

Kansas was paced by Harry Hillier and William Duquette in the first round with both shooting under par. Hillier shot a two-under 70 and is tied for 12th, while Duquette shot a one-under 71 and is tied for 19th.

“We got off to a good start, and just couldn’t quite get it finished,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Harry and Will finished under par, and now we need some help from the other guys. There is still a lot of golf to play, and we are right in the middle of this event.”

Hillier, who had seven birdies on his card in the opening round, shot a two-under 34 on the front nine and an even-par 36 on the back. Hillier’s seven birdies tied for the lead among all 75 golfers in the field.

Duquette had five birdies on his card in the opening round and shot a three-under 33 on the front for the team’s lowest front-nine score. He birdied two of the four par-fives and played those at two-under.

Luke Kluver shot a one-over 73 and is tied for 35th. Kluver picked up an eagle on the par-four No. 7. He also had three birdies on his card, including at No. 17 to get back to one-over for the round.

Ben Sigel shot a 74 and is tied for 44th. Sion Audrain is tied for 57th after an opening-round 76.

The Jayhawks will tee off at 8 a.m., CST on Tuesday for the second round. Audrain will go off first, followed by Sigel 11 minutes later. Kluver, Duquette and Hillier will wrap up the tee times for the Jayhawks with Hillier going off at 8:44 a.m.