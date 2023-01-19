👟 Jayhawks in Action at the Washburn Rust Buster on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s and women’s track and field returns to Topeka, Kansas on Saturday, January 21 to compete in the Washburn Rust Buster inside the Washburn Indoor Athletic Complex.

The meet will be the Jayhawks’ third meet of the 2022-23 indoor season, after recently claiming the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular with a dominant performance in Topeka on January 13.

Saturday’s Washburn Rust Buster begins at 11:30 a.m. CT with live results provided by Black Squirrel Timing. A live stream will also be available here.

Kansas will have 28 entries across eight events, including the men’s pole vault, men’s 800 meters, men’s 4×400 meter relay, men’s 3,000 meters, men’s mile, women’s 3,000 meters, women’s pole vault and the women’s 800 meters.

The Jayhawks are coming off a dominant performance at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, scoring 268 points – the most points scored in the triangular since the reboot in 2015. Kansas claimed the Triangular title for the first time since 2018 behind a strong team effort.

Kansas’ success this season has placed several Jayhawks in the top-15 in the country in their respective event, led by Rylee Anderson’s No. 1 ranking in the women’s high jump at 1.88m (6-2 ft.). Junior Michael Joseph ranks seventh in the men’s 400 meters at 46.93, sophomore Clayton Simms ranks seventh in the men’s pole vault at 5.45m (17-10.5 ft.) and sophomore Devin Loudermilk has the 10th highest mark in the men’s high jump at 2.14m (7-0.25 ft.).

Following Saturday’s Washburn Rust Buster, fans can catch the Jayhawks as they come home to host the Jayhawk Invitational on January 27. The Jayhawk Invitational will be the final home meet of the 2022-23 indoor season, before Kansas hosts the 100th Anniversary of the Kansas Relays on April 13-15, 2023 at Rock Chalk Park.