🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks in Contention After Round 1 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Kansas men’s golf team completed play in the opening round of the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic on Monday and currently sit in a tie for eighth place at one-over par after the first day.

The Jayhawks were led by William Duquette, who shot a two-under, 70, to pace Kansas. Duquette was one-over at the turn, but shot three-under on the back-nine with four birdies to get into a tie for 12th place.

Luke Kluver also had a strong day on the course, shooting a one-under 71. Like Duquette, he was one-over at the turn and was also three-over through 13. But Kluver eagled the par-five 14th, and then picked up back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 to get to -1. He parred the final two holes.

“We got off to a pretty good start today, and then played sloppy golf in the middle of the round,” coach Jamie Bermel said. “Fortunately, we played the last five holes at eight-under. I thought Will was really solid all day, and Luke battled back the last few holes to turn in a good round.”

Ben Sigel is tied for 37th after the opening round. He carded a one-over 73 with four birdies on his card. Sigel had a strong start to his round, picking up birdies on three of his first four holes. Harry Hillier is tied for 61st, after shooting a three-over 75. Hillier birdied Nos. 14 and 15, before parring the final three holes to get to three-over.

Zach Sokolosky shot a 78 and is tied for 89th. He had two birdies on his back-nine.

The Jayhawks are still very much in the thick of it on the team leaderboard. Kansas is just six shots off the lead, set by San Diego, and three shots from the top three. Overall, it is a 20-team field.

“We are in fairly good shape after the first round,” Bermel said. “We need to post a good round on Tuesday.”