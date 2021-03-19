👟 Jayhawks Open Day One of Missouri Spring Opener in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Competing in their second meet of the 2021 outdoor season, the Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams saw action on day one of the Missouri Spring Opener in Columbia, Missouri on Friday.

The Jayhawks were represented by 21 entries in seven events, including wins in the men’s long jump and women’s 1,500 meters, which were won by Jayhawks. In the men’s long jump, senior Jelani Pierre won with a leap of 7.22m (23-8.25 ft.). Paired with Pierre, freshman Creed Puyear placed second with a wind-aided jump of 7.02m (23-0.5 ft.).

On the track, sophomore Ally Ryan ran her first outdoor race in a KU uniform and ran a strong race to win the women’s 1,500 meters, finishing in 4:31.86, nearly two seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Senior Riley Cooney crossed the line in fourth in 4:36.69.

In the men’s 1,500 meters, senior Marcus Quere made his return to the track with a nice race, finishing in 3:57.95 to place fourth. Junior John Luder finished eighth in 4:02.17.

Competing in the men’s hammer throw for the first time in his KU career, freshman Hakon Litland led the way for the Jayhawks, throwing 58.88m (193-2 ft.) on his final attempt, finishing second overall and as the top collegian in the event.

In the women’s javelin throw, junior Bailey Swift recorded a new career-best, throwing 44.67m (146-6 ft.) on her sixth attempt, besting her previous career record of 42.89m (140-8 ft.).

Kansas closed out day one of the Missouri Spring Opener in the men’s 5,000 meters, where sophomore Chase Dornbusch placed eighth overall in 15:04.48.

The Jayhawks will continue day two of the Missouri Spring Opener beginning at 11:30 a.m., CT with the men’s shot put and women’s discus. Live results will be available throughout the entirety of the meet here.