👟 Jayhawks Open Indoor Season by Hosting the Bob Timmons Challenge Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams open their 2021-22 indoor seasons when they host the Bob Timmons Challenge inside Anschutz Sports Pavilion in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, December 4.

The meet marks the first and only indoor meet remaining on the 2021 calendar, while it will be the first of three home meets to start the 2021-22 season. Kansas will also host the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular (Jan. 14, 2022) and the Jayhawk Classic (Jan. 28, 2022).

Saturday’s action will begin at 11 a.m. with the start of the events on the track, as well as the men’s weight throw and women’s pole vault. Fans can follow along with live results here.

Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Jayhawks return five All-Americans from a season ago, including Zach Bradford (pole vault), Rylee Anderson (high jump), Alexandra Emilianov (shot put), Samanatha Van Hoecke (pole vault) and Honour Finley (400 meters).

Anderson and Emilianov were also the Big 12 Champions in their respective events.

Following Saturday’s Bob Timmons Challenge, Kansas will return to Anschutz Sports Pavilion to host the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular to Lawrence, Kansas on January 14, 2022.