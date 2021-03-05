👟 Jayhawks Open Outdoor Season at the Texas Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams begin the 2021 outdoor season at the Texas Invitational at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, competing in its first outdoor meet since June 8, 2019 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Kansas recently completed its showing at the 2021 Big 12 Indoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas on Feb. 27-28, where two Jayhawks were crowned individual Big 12 Champions, including Rylee Anderson (high jump) and Alexandra Emilianov (shot put). Saturday’s meet marks the first outdoor meet for KU in 637. days, since last competing at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, which was also held at Mike A Myers Stadium. The 2020 outdoor track & field season was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Jayhawks welcome back a talented group of seniors, who return to the track after their 2020 season was canceled. Among them scheduled to compete on Saturday are Hussain Al-Hizam (pole vault), Ivan Henry (100, 200), Dylan Hodgson (1,500), Jedah Caldwell (200, 400), Riley Cooney (1,500) and Mariah Kuykendoll (200, 400).

Despite not competing for over 23 months, the Jayhawks return three All-Americans from the 2019 outdoor season, including Emilianov (shot put), Gleb Dudarev (hammer throw) and Zach Bradford (pole vault).

Saturday’s action begins at 10 a.m., CT with the start of field events with track events beginning at 2:30 p.m. Live results will be available throughout the entirety of the meet here.

After Saturday’s outdoor opener, the Jayhawks will send five individuals to the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas to cap off the 2021 indoor season, before continuing a 12 meet outdoor schedule, which includes the Texas Relays (March 24-27), Michael Johnson Invitational (April 16-17), Rock Chalk Classic (May 1), Big 12 Outdoor Championship (May 14-16) and NCAA Outdoor Championships (June 9-12), among others. For a full KU track & field schedule, click here.