🎾 Jayhawks Open Play at the USTA Intercollegiate Championships

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Kansas women’s tennis opened play at the USTA Intercollegiate Championships in San Diego, California on Thursday, which saw four Jayhawks compete in singles.

The USTA Intercollegiate Championships feature a singles tournament of 37 players in the main draw. Kansas was represented by sophomore Gracie Mulville, sophomore Tamari Gagoshidze, senior Jocelyn Massey and sophomore Silvia Maria Costache.

In the first round of play, Costache played an effective match against Jordyn McBride as Costache jumped out to a 6-3 advantage in the first set. Costache would go on to defeat McBride in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, to advance to the second round.

Massey was the second Jayhawk to make it through to the second round, defeating Zoe Olmos in three sets, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-3. Massey would advance to the second round and take on No. 4 seed Malaika Rapolu from Texas, falling 4-6, 2-6.

In the second round, Costache played a tough match against No. 2 seeded Kristina Novak of Oklahoma State, falling 3-6, 3-6.

Playing her first match in the second round, sophomore Tamari Gagoshidze squared off against No. 5 seeded Andjela Skrobonja on court eight, where Skrobonja get the best of Gagoshidze in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

On court seven, Mulville had a strong first match of the day by defeating USC’s Parker Fry, 6-0, 7-6 (8) to advance to the round of 16. Due to weather, Mulville’s match on Friday was delayed.

With Friday’s action canceled due to weather, the Jayhawks will pick up where they left off on Saturday. A full schedule of events and streaming can be found here.

Singles Results

First Round

Silvia Maria Costache def. Jordyn McBride, 6-3, 7-5

Jocelyn Massey def. Zoe Olmos, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-3

Second Round

Kristina Novak def. Silvia Marie Costache, 6-3, 6-3

Malaika Rapolu def. Jocelyn Massey, 6-4, 6-2

Andjela Skrobonja def. Tamari Gagoshize, 6-2, 6-2

Gracie Mulville def. Parker Fry, 6-0, 7-6 (8)