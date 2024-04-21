🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Open Postseason at Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship

Tournament: Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship

Course: Whispering Pines Golf Club (Trinity, Texas)

Par/Yards: 72/7,434

When: April 22-24

Participating Teams: No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 17 Texas, No. 35 Baylor, No. 41 BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, No. 49 Houston, No. 80 Iowa State, No. 70 KANSAS, No. 69 Kansas State, No. 27 Oklahoma State, No. 95 TCU and No. 65 West Virginia

Live Stats: Golfstat

TRINITY, Texas – The Kansas men’s golf team will open postseason play on Monday, April 22, at the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.

In a 14-team field that features four new Big 12 conference institutions, the 72-hole tournament will consist of 36 holes Monday, 18 on Tuesday and 18 on Wednesday. The fourth and final round on Wednesday will be broadcast live via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

No. 10-seed Kansas will tee off on Monday at 8:20 a.m. CT and be paired with No. 11-seed Iowa State and No. 12-seed Cincinnati.

“We’re really excited to compete in the Big 12 Championship on a great golf course against a talented field,” Kansas head coach Jamie Bermel said.

Bermel and the Jayhawks will travel a lineup of seniors Davis Cooper, Gunnar Broin, Cecil Belisle, sophomore Will King and freshman Max Jelinek. Senior William Duquette will travel as an alternate.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 12th-place finish at the Hawkeye Invitational, April 13-14, and were led by Jelinek who finished tied for 26th at +1.

Over the 2023-24 regular season, Kansas has compiled three Top 5 finishes with that many individual titles. Belisle has won two events this year (Folds of Honor Collegiate and The Prestige), while King claimed medalist honors at the Gopher Invitational.

“Our goal is to control the things we can control and post a low number,” Bermel said. “We need all five guys fully locked in and grinding and competing. This course is a great test of golf and it will test every part of your game.”

KANSAS IN THE BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP (last five years)

2023 – 8th (1163)

2022 – 6th (893)

2021 – 7th (1163)

2020 – *no championship played due to COVID-19

2019 – 9th (860)

2018 – 6th (1166)

2023-24 STROKE AVERAGES (Rounds/Avg.)

Belisle – 30/71.86

King – 30/72.00

Broin – 30/72.10

Jelinek – 27/72.59

Cooper – 30/73.36

Duquette – 27/74.25

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring for the Big 12 Championship can be found on Golfstat, while fans can also follow with live updates throughout the round from the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter (X) account. A broadcast for the fourth and final round on April 24th will be provided via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ from 12:30-4:30 p.m. CT.