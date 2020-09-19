👟 Jayhawks Open Season at Bob Timmons Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams hosted the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm Saturday morning to kick off their 2020 season against Iowa State and Kansas State.

"“It was really good to have a race, they haven’t raced since early March. It was tough taking a nail on both the men and women; there’s a lot we have to get better at and a lot of work we have to do before our next race.”"

The first race of the day was the men’s 6K, in which the Cyclones ran away with the team title, scoring 20 points lower than runner-up K-State. The Wildcats accumulated 40 points, while Kansas rounded out the leaderboard with 65 points.

ISU claimed five of the top-10 individual finishes, with junior Wesley Kiptoo earning the title in 18:06.0. Kansas was led by senior Ben Butler’s seventh-place finish, which he ran in 18:35.7. Fellow senior George Letner was the next Crimson and Blue-clad runner to complete the course in 19:05.0, which put him in 12th place overall. Junior Jack Young’s 19:14.8 was the third-best among the Jayhawks and earned him a 15th-place finish.

On the women’s side, Iowa State senior Cailie Logue led the 5K from start to finish, running a time of 17:08.4 to claim the individual title. She led the Cyclones to the meet crown with 16 points. Out of the top-10 finishers, eight were from ISU.

K-State checked in with 60 points, a pair less than the Jayhawks’ 62, to claim second place as a team. Two of Kansas’ three-top finishers were sophomores, with Avryl Johnson running 18:33.4 for 10th place and Lona Latema not far behind, placing 12th in 18:59.0. Alexys Barton rounded out the top-three Jayhawks on their home course, as the junior finished 14th with her time of 19:12.6.

“I thought the women competed more to their potential, except for the people we had that were not running due to injury,” Redwine explained. “They would have made a difference in the race a little bit. But Iowa State, both men and women, looked great and they would have been very hard to beat.”

MEET RESULTS

KANSAS MEN

Individual Results

7. Ben Butler, 18:35. 7

12. George Letner, 19:05.0

15. Jack Young, 19:14.8

17. Chase Dornbusch, 19:15.7

18. John Luder, 19:21.2

19. Jake Ralston, 19:27.3

20. Teddy Buckley, 19:28.9

24. Ryan Butler, 19:40.1

25. Dylan Miller, 19:47.8

26. Kyler True, 20:00.8

28. Ethan Donley, 20:09.7

30. Michael Ronzone, 20:14.5

33. Harrison Brown, 20:51.6

34. Justice Dick, 21:14.6

Men’s Team Results

1. Iowa State, 20 points

2. Kansas State, 40 points

3. Kansas, 65 points



KANSAS WOMEN

Individual Results

10. Avryl Johnson, 18:33.4

12. Lona Latema, 18:59.0

14. Alexys Barton, 19:12.6

15. Kenadi Krueger, 19:20.8

16. Addison Coppinger, 19:31.5

21. Kalea Chu, 19:57.7

22. McKenna Anderson, 20:08.9

23. Lisa Lauschke, 20:08.9



Women’s Team Results

1. Iowa State, 16 points

2. Kansas State, 60 points

3. Kansas, 62 points