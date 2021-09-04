🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Open Season at Marquette Intercollegiate

Tournament: Marquette Intercollegiate

Course: Erin Hills Golf Course

Par/Yards: 72/7,344

Participating Teams: Marquette, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Liberty, USC, UC Davis, Houston, Ohio State, Northern Illinois, South Florida, East Tennessee State and Kansas

Live Stats: Golfstat

HARTFORD, Wisc. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team will open its 2021-22 season Sunday morning at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills Golf Course.

The Jayhawks are part of the 13-team field that features host Marquette, in addition to Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Liberty, USC, UC Davis, Houston, Ohio State, Northern Illinois, South Florida and East Tennessee State.

Kansas will tee off at 9:50 a.m., and will be grouped with Minnesota and East Tennessee State.

“We’re just super excited to compete again,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I think we have very good experience, depth and talent from one to 12. The key is getting every one play with discipline and great mental toughness. We have three fifth-year players that have played quite a few college events at a high level.”

The Kansas lineup will feature sophomore Luke Kluver, seniors Harry Hillier, Callum Bruce and Ben Sigel and sophomore Davis Cooper. Sophomore William Duquette will play as an individual.

Kluver posted a scoring average of 72.60 last year, which ranked second on the team and had five-straight Top-20 finishes at one point during the season. He also earned a sponsor exemption into the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic over the summer.

Hiller had a 72.52 average last season to lead the team and saw all 25 of his rounds count toward the team score. Hiller finished last season strong with a Top-10 finish at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Bruce is a new face for the Jayhawks after transferring to Kansas from San Diego State this offseason. He had a scoring average of 72.71 for the Aztecs last year and qualified for the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Course in Arizona. He also notched a fifth-place finish at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic.

Sigel is a fifth-year senior, who will be playing his 58th competitive round as a Jayhawk. He posted a scoring average of 74.04 last year with two Top-10 finishes.

Cooper played in three events last year for Kansas as a freshman, with his top finish coming at the Stampede at The Creek, where he tied for 13th. Duquette had a strong debut season for Kansas last year with a scoring average of 74.00 and playing in all nine tournaments for the Jayhawks.

Live stats for the Marquette Intercollegiate will be available through Golfstat.