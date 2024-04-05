🎾 Jayhawks Pick Up 5-2 Road Win Over West Virginia

Results

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Kansas women’s tennis team got back on track with its fourth Big 12 Conference win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Mountaineer Tennis Center in Morgantown, West Virginia Friday evening.  

With the victory, the Jayhawks improve to 7-12 on the season and 4-6 in Big 12 play while West Virginia drops to 13-9 and 2-8 in the conference. The win made Kansas 2-5 on the road this season. 

The Jayhawks started the evening off with wins on both the No. 1 and No. 2 courts to secure the doubles point. Gracie Mulville and Maria Titova took down West Virginia’s Michaela Kucharova and Momoko Nagato 6-1, while Kyoka Kubo and Heike Jans Van Vuuren defeated Ting-Pei Chang and Maja Dodik, 6-4. Jasmine Adams and Jocelyn Massey fell 6-4 in the No. 3 doubles spot.  

Mulville nabbed the first singles victory in the No. 1 slot with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Camilla Bossi to extend KU’s lead to 2-0. Over on Court 4, Kyoka Kubo picked up her 14th singles win of the season as she beat Maya Bordereau 6-0, 6-4. The victory was also her fifth Big 12 win in just her freshman season.  

Van Vuuren sealed the Jayhawk victory with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 defeat against Momoko Nagato in No. 3 singles. Maria Titova extended the lead with a 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory on court 2 as Kansas led, 5-0. 

The Jayhawks dropped their last two matches on courts 5 and 6 as Jocelyn Massey fell 6-3, 6-2, and Tamari Gagoshidze lost a close battle of 6-1, 2-6, 0-1 (9) to finish out the day.  

Kansas follows up this performance with its last road duel of the season against Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati for the first meeting in program history.  

