🛶 Jayhawks Primed for Big 12 Championship Showdown on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas rowing team is set to compete at the Big 12 Rowing Championship on Saturday, May 15 in Austin, Texas. Due to inclement weather forecasted for the area on Sunday, the event was moved up a day and will start at 8:15 a.m. CT.

"Our team has done a nice job in recent workouts of finding more speed and cohesion at the right time of year. We look to have our best race of the season at the Big 12 Championship final. The athletes also seem to have managed well the challenge of finals week and championship week coinciding."

Kansas will compete in the Championship against host—Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, West Virginia, affiliate members Alabama and Tennessee. The winner of the event will receive the Big 12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship. The regatta will commence with the First Eight, Second Eight, First Four and Second Four. The team with the highest combined score among the three automatic qualifier races – 1V8, 2V8 and 1V4 – will receive the Conference’s AQ to the NCAA Championship. Scoring for the Big 12 title will include all four races.

Kansas has started the 2021 season off on a high note with numerous top-5 finishes in addition to back-to-back Big 12 Conference weekly honors for Boat of The Week. The 2V8 garnered the first honor on Thursday, April 1 with a time of 6:54.59 to leave the Sooners of Oklahoma behind at 7:09.34. The 1V8 was named Co-Boat of The Week for their third-place finish on day two of the Sunshine State Invite. Kansas battled tough water conditions through the seven-lane race to finish with a mark of 7:46.45 just behind second-place Clemson (7:36.88) and winning UCF (7:31.67). The Jayhawks took on the Wildcats of K-State and Bulldogs of Drake back on May 1st on the waters of Wyandotte County Lake. Kansas took the Sunflower Showdown after notching first-place finishes in the Eights.

Due to local COVID-19 protocols, spectators will not be allowed at the event. A live stream will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and live results, additional resources can be found online at the Big 12 Championship Central.

Big 12 Rowing Championship Seeds and Lanes

First Eight

1. Texas, Lane 4

2. Alabama, Lane 5

3. Tennessee, Lane 3

4. Oklahoma, Lane 6

5. Kansas, Lane 2

6. Kansas State, Lane 7

7. West Virginia, Lane 1

Second Eight

1. Texas, Lane 4

2. Tennessee, Lane 5

3. Alabama, Lane 3

4. Kansas, Lane 6

5. Oklahoma, Lane 2

6. Kansas State, Lane 7

7. West Virginia, Lane 1

First Four

1. Texas, Lane 4

2. Alabama, Lane 5

3. Tennessee, Lane 3

4. Kansas State, Lane 6

5. Kansas, Lane 2

6. Oklahoma, Lane 7

7. West Virginia, Lane 1