🛶 Jayhawks Put Together Strong Showing on Senior Day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas rowing team celebrated senior day in true winning fashion after defeating Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday morning on the waters of Wyandotte County Lake. Only two of the four races in the Drake Dual were launched and due to wind conditions later on in the morning the remaining races versus Drake were canceled. Kansas’ Third Varsity Four and Third Varsity Eight also competed in an unofficial, exhibition capacity on the day.

"I am grateful to those that made today possible, racing at home is pretty great. We had so many young Jayhawks get their chance to gain racing experience. They understood what all of the hard work has allowed them to do." Carrie Cook-Callen, head coach

The Showdown began with the First Varsity Eight where the Jayhawks bested the Wildcats with a time of 7:12.6 followed by the second-place Kansas State 7:16.4. The Second Varsity Eight concluded next where Kansas’ winning mark of 7:33.27 defeated Kansas State’s 7:40.44 mark. The Wildcats battled back with first-places finishes in the First and Second Varsity Four over the Jayhawks. Kansas State’s 1V4 time of 8:22.4 put them ahead of Kansas at 8:39.0. In the 2V4, the Wildcats’ winning mark of 9:01 pushed them across the finish only six second in front of the Jayhawks at 9:07. After taking the two varsity eight races, Kansas secured the Sunflower Showdown victory.

"We still have some work in the fours to select the fastest people who will represent our team at the championship. The 3V4 used their opportunity to race hard and keep themselves in the conversation for selection." Coach Cook-Callen

The Drake dual was cut short, due to choppy weather conditions on the water as wind speeds made it difficult to row. The 1V8 and 2V8 were the only pair of races that were able to be completed. Drake finished first in both with times of 8:43.4 and 9:09.05 respectively. Kansas’ second-place marks were 8:28.0 and 9:26.8.

"Our top boats put together stronger race plans this week even despite the conditions. They continue to grow race to race and during the practices between. With two weeks until the Big 12 Championship, we will look to put it all together and bring our season best in Austin." Coach Cook-Callen