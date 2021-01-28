🎾 Jayhawks Return to Action at Arkansas

LAWRENCE, Kan.– The 25th-ranked Kansas tennis team kicks off its dual match season Friday, Jan. 29, when the Jayhawks travel to Arkansas for a 1 p.m. tilt at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

KU finished the abbreviated 2020 season, 7-4, and is recently coming off a trip to the Arlington Tennis Center in Texas. There, the squad faced Kansas State, Texas Tech and Utah in a four-team Big 12/Pac-12 Dual tournament where the Jayhawks went 6-2 in doubles action and 11-6 in singles play.

“The team is excited to start our spring dual match season,” head coach Todd Chapman said. “It has been almost 11 months since we have been able to compete in a team match, and I know our players are ready to get going. We all have learned to appreciate every opportunity to compete as a team because we now know you are not guaranteed the next opportunity.”

Junior Sonia Smagina enters the match ranked No. 81 in the individual rankings, while the doubles team of junior Malkia Ngounoue and sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu is ranked No. 49 in the preseason rankings.

Fans can watch the action live via PlaySight or tune into the Kansas tennis social media accounts for periodic updates throughout the competition.